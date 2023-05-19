Remembering Coach Dan

KSRM RADIO GROUP News-Talk KSRM-A/SOLDOTNA, AK Sports Director "COACH DAN" GENSEL passed away SUNDAY (5/14) at 66.

GENSEL turned to radio after retiring as the SOLDOTNA HIGH SCHOOL Athletic Director and girls' basketball team, joining KSRM in 1999.

A celebration of GENSEL's life will be held at the SOLDOTNA HIGH SCHOOL gym on MAY 23rd at 6p (AT).

