KSRM/Soldotna, AK Sports Dir. 'Coach Dan' Gensel Dies At 66
by Perry Michael Simon
KSRM RADIO GROUP News-Talk KSRM-A/SOLDOTNA, AK Sports Director "COACH DAN" GENSEL passed away SUNDAY (5/14) at 66.
GENSEL turned to radio after retiring as the SOLDOTNA HIGH SCHOOL Athletic Director and girls' basketball team, joining KSRM in 1999.
A celebration of GENSEL's life will be held at the SOLDOTNA HIGH SCHOOL gym on MAY 23rd at 6p (AT).