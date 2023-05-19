-
Report: Beyonce And Jay-Z Buy Record-Breaking $200 Million Estate In Malibu
by Pete Jones
May 19, 2023 at 10:33 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
TMZ is reporting that BEYONCE and JAY-Z have bought a $200 million, 30,000 sq. ft. mansion on an 8-acre lot in MALIBU, CA. The purchase would be the highest price ever paid for a home in CALIFORNIA. The couple already owns a mansion in BEL-AIR, purchased in 2017 for $88 million.
The MALIBU home was designed by Japanese architect TADAO ANDO, who is also designing a MALIBU home for KANYE WEST.
TMZ has more.