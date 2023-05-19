Feel Something

Last night (5/18), recording artist ADAM LAMBERT, along with MUSICARES and BMG hosted and moderated "Care/Feel", a panel discussion regarding the intersection of queer identity and mental wellness in the music industry. It was presented on behalf of LAMBERT's FEEL SOMETHING FOUNDATION, at HOTEL ZIGGY in HOLLYWOOD.

The panel was composed of LGBTQ+ industry professionals and artists including BRITTANY CAMPBELL, BMG’s SVP/Business and Legal Affairs KRIS MUÑOZ, MUSICCARES’ Managing Director of Mental Health & Addiction Services JANOC VANCE, and Pop Singer-Songwriter VINCINT.

LAMBERT commented “Queer representation in music has come such a long way and while we celebrate that progress, there is much more work to be done. To that end, I’m honored for my FEEL SOMETHING FOUNDATION to partner with MUSICARES and BMG to provide a space for LGBTQ+ creatives to come together, share their experiences and discuss how to best support each other and the entire queer community moving forward.”

The full panel discussion will be uploaded to MUSICARES’ YOUTUBE channel at a later date.





(L-R) Vincint, Janoc Vance, Brittany Campbell, Kris Munoz, Adam Lambert (Photo: Tyler Rowell)





