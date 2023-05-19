AM Solution

jācapps has unveiled a simplified version of its radio station mobile streaming app designed for AM stations. According to a press release, the "jācapps Essential" app offers AM stations a "basic but branded mobile app with all the “essential” features needed for AM radio stations to remain vital and competitive in cars: a stream, a podcast feed, and, most importantly, support for APPLE CarPlay and ANDROID Auto, all rolled into a branded app." The app is being offered without a set-up fee and at a lower monthly price.

jācapps Pres. FRED JACOBS said, “The big story in 2023 is the volatile state of the car dashboard, especially for AM broadcasters. jācapps has come up with a cost-effective solution for AM stations that need to remain competitive and vital.”

“jācapps has always worked to provide the radio industry a best-in-class mobile solution that meets its unique needs and pushes it into the digital/mobile future,” said jācapps COO BOB KERNAN. “And in this uncertain time for AM stations, we are committed to providing broadcasters a cost-effective way to insure they’re heard no matter what the auto industry does at a price point they can manage.”

Find out more from MIKE ROBINSON at michael@jacapps.com.

