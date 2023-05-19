-
Adam Ant Cancels North American Tour
by Jeff McKay
May 19, 2023 at 11:58 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The ADAM ANT Team posted the news on TWITTER, saying "Due to unforeseen circumstances ADAM ANT will have to postpone his NORTH AMERICAN dates. We apologize to all the fans but are excited to share he’ll be returning to the festival in 2024. To all the fans still attending CRUEL WORLD, have a wonderful festival and we look forward to seeing you next year!”
ADAM ANT was scheduled to continue his tour at the CRUEL WORLD FESTIVAL on SATURDAY, MAY 20. No reason was given for his cancellation.