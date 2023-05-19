Adam Ant (Photo: Adam Ant Website)

The ADAM ANT Team posted the news on TWITTER, saying "Due to unforeseen circumstances ADAM ANT will have to postpone his NORTH AMERICAN dates. We apologize to all the fans but are excited to share he’ll be returning to the festival in 2024. To all the fans still attending CRUEL WORLD, have a wonderful festival and we look forward to seeing you next year!”

ADAM ANT was scheduled to continue his tour at the CRUEL WORLD FESTIVAL on SATURDAY, MAY 20. No reason was given for his cancellation.

