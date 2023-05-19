Wallace

STRONG TOWER CHRISTIAN MEDIA Contemporary Christian WEEC (HOPE 100.7)/DAYTON, OH has hired KURT WALLACE for APD/Middays. WALLACE will continue serving his imaging and voice tracking clients from his home office in INDIANAPOLIS.



"As we plan to reach more people for JESUS, we’re looking forward to KURT using his talents to impact our listeners lives. If you know KURT at all you know he will bring a little more fun into the workplace. I am so grateful to have KURT with us. Not only does he sound great on the air but his vast knowledge will advance our mission to reach more hearts with deeper impact," shared PD DARYL PIERCE.



WALLACE said, “I am very grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such an impactful ministry and look forward to future growth. Reaching even more who are seeking hope!”

