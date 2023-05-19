Donating Bikes To The Community

iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KAAZ (ROCK 106.7)/SALT LAKE CITY, UT hosted their annual "Bikes or Bust" event on FRIDAY, MAY 19th with Morning hosts HOOKER & DB broadcasting live from 6a to 12n (MT). The event gathered 490 bikes and $240 in donations for the community.

Listeners donated old bikes, new bikes and broken bikes with The Bicycle Collective on hand to do repairs and donate them back to the community.





