Mornings In Miami?

IAN RICHARDS, Dir. Branding/Programming at COX MEDIA GROUP/MIAMI, reached out to announce the company is on the hunt for morning on air talent at two of the group's stations - Hot AC WFLC (HITS 97.3) and AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1).

The search at HITS 93.7 is for someone to team with current host JADE ALEXANDER. The CMG jobs portal explains the position this way, "The ideal candidate can easily connect with people on-air, in person and on social media. Individuals applying for this position must possess a strong work ethic, be a team player, be able to work within format parameters to maximize ratings and revenue success, and be able to relate to the lifestyle that is South Florida."

Over at EASY 93.1, they're searching for a co-host for JEFF MARTIN, and explain the candidate "must have an intimate understanding of the stations’ 25-54 life group and be able to collaborate on the programming and design to that audience’s evolving desires and habits."

Naturally, there is more involved for each gig. Check out the HITS 97.3 opening here, and the EASY 93.1 opening here.

