Saunders

SERVICE BROADCASTING GROUP (SBG) Urban KKDA (K-104)/DALLAS's DEDE IN THE MORNING” show Producer GARY SAUNDERS, has exited after 19 years. The SBG/COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS AM show is also syndicated in over 80 markets. The company is looking for a replacement (NET NEWS 5/17).

SAUNDERS posted on FACEBOOK, " After over 30 years of radio, TODAY (5/19) is my last day at K104. I owe my career to two things…GOD and hard work! I was a poor kid from GRAND PRAIRIE TEXAS, and I made it out. I never missed work and I never took my job for granted. I was blessed to work with the Legends of Urban Radio, and I met some of the biggest names in the entertainment business along the way.

"It was cool to have started at K104, leave and come back years later. I was fortunate to have worked out of the world famous WBLS Studios in NEW YORK and at 100.3 THE BEAT studios in LOS ANGLES during my journey. I always took pride in giving young people a chance in this radio industry, because sometimes that’s all a person needs, a chance. Now granted, there are a few haters out there who are not fans of GARY SAUNDERS. Leaders have to make tough decisions when it comes to generating ratings and revenue for a business. You can’t be friends with everyone. Especially in the entertainment business, so being disliked comes with the territory.

"After TODAY, there will be no more? 8pm bedtimes and 2am wake ups as I start my new career. I’m ready for a somewhat normal life. Thank you to everyone who helped me along the way and especially TIFFANY STANMORE, my classmate at SOUTH GRAND PRAIRIE High School back in DECEMBER of 1989. She drove through the THIRSTY OASIS BEER Store where I was working and told me that K104 was hiring in their research department….and 34 years later, the rest is history.

"I've been very blessed to have worked with some of the biggest names in morning radio -- TOM JOYNER, DOUG BANKS, RUSS PARR, STEVE HARVEY, SKIP MURPHY and now DEDE MCGUIRE. Syndication has allowed me to work some of the biggest names in Urban programming and Urban talent.

