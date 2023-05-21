New #1

Congratulations to EMI RECORDS NASHVILLE's TYLER HUBBARD and his promotion team, who landed the #1 single at Country radio this week with "Dancin' In The Country." The song, which impacted radio in early DECEMBER, rises to the top of the MEDIABASE chart from #3 in its 23rd week. It was penned by HUBBARD, KEITH URBAN, JON NITE and ROSS COPPERMAN, who wrote it in three hours in COPPERMAN's writing room.

MORGAN WALLEN, remains at #2 for the third consecutive week with "Last Night," and he also has this week's #7 song, "One Thing At A Time," which rises from #8. SCOTTY McCREERY moves 4-3 with "It Matters To Her," DAN + SHAY's "You" rises 5-4 and MEGAN MORONEY cracks the Top 5 with "TENNESSEE Orange," which rises from #6.

Elsewhere in the Top 10, CODY JOHNSON's "Human" zooms 10-6. and JORDAN DAVIS' "Next Thing You Know" makes and equally large jump, rising 12-8. New to the Top 10 is OLD DOMINION's "Memory Lane," which rises 11-9. URBAN's "Brown Eyes Baby" is poised to crack the Top 10 next week, currently sitting at #11.

