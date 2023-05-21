Exclusive Audio Tribite

BENZTOWN AUDIO has produced an audio tribute to the late CLEVELAND BROWNS Fullback JIM BROWN who died at 87 on THURSDAY, May 18th, at his home in LOS ANGELES. BROWN was also known for his work as an actor and a civil rights activist. Check out the tribute here.

The BENZTOWN AUDIO Tribute to JIM BROWN was written and produced by THOMAS GREEN and voiced by DARREN SILVA.

