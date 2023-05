Morrissey Is 64 (Photo: Christian Bertrand / Shutterstock.com)

ALL ACCESS Happy Birthday wishes on MONDAY (5/22), to RCS' MARK BOLKE, WFLC/MIAMI Dir./Branding and Programming IAN “SLACKER” RICHARDS, MOORE MONEY's BOB MOORE, retired WJBR/WILMINGTON’s MICHAEL WAITE, former WIAD/WASHINGTON D.C. PD CHRIS ROTH, WZPL/INDIANAPOLIS' NIKKI REED, former WFHN/FAIRHAVEN, MA APD CHRISTINE FOX, KMPS/SEATTLE News Dir. STEPHEN KILBREATH, HSK PRODUCTIONS' HAL KNAPP, KXLY/SPOKANE MD MARIE MCCALLISTER, WBGO/NEWARK-NEW YORK Pres./CEO STEVE WILLIAMS, WAYZ/HAGERSTOWN-CHAMBERSBURG, MD TORI ANDERSON, and to WTMP/TAMPA’s MIKE MARLOWE

Celebrating Birthdays on TUESDAY (5/23), AMPLIFY VP/Adult Formats CHUCK OLINER, BIG PICTURE ENTERTAINMENT's MICHAEL POWERS, CRB/NASHVILLE’s ED SALAMON, BILLBOARD’s JIM ASKER, WCEN/SAGINAW’s JIM BIGGINS, SIRIUSXM's RICHARD BLADE, WLBW/SALISBURY’s J.T. CRUISE, promotion vet JOE HECHT, BOB BROWN MANAGEMENT’s BOB BROWN, AUDACY/CLEVELAND VP/Programming DAVE POPOVICH, former WRTS/ERIE PD DAN EDWARDS, DP RADIO NETWORKS' BO REYNOLDS, KSCF/SAN DIEGO's MIKE O’BRIAN, KMEL/SAN FRANCISCO's DJ KNUCKLES, industry vet JOEL NEWMAN, ARK FOODS’ CJ KNOWLES, WFEZ/MIAMI's ELLEN JAFFE, WJBR/WILMINGTON, DE OM CHRIS LEONARD, and WLLD-WYUU Marketing-Promotions Dir. TOM DAVIS.

« see more Net News