This week's data from ANTHONY ACAMPORA, Partner MUSICRUNCH/RADIOCRUNCH and MEDIABASE Charts Consultant:

Top 40: Miguel Takes Top Spot 12 Years Later; Post 'Chemical' Nearing Top 5; Morgan Top 10

* Twelve years and two weeks after hitting the top of the Urban chart, MIGUEL hits the #1 spot at Top 40 with "Sure Thing"

* REPUBLIC again has eight of the top 15 songs for a second week in a row

* POST MALONE is moving toward the top 5, going 8*-6* and +519 with "Chemical"

* MORGAN WALLEN goes top 10 as "Last Night" rises 11*-10* and is +517 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT is +1235 spins, up 13*-11* with "Karma"

* TOOSII goes top 15 with "Favorite Song," up 17*-15* and +489 spins

* MILEY CYRUS leaps into the top 20 with "Jaded"

* KIM PETRAS & NICKI MINAJ go top 25 with "Alone," moving 27*-25* and +445 spins

* FIFTY FIFTY leap 33*-27* with "Cupid," up 925 spins

* SZA enters the top 30, moving 32*-29* with "Snooze," up 698 spins

* There were no debuts this week

Rhythmic: Rema & Selena Gomez Return To #1; Toosii Runner Up; Nicki Top 5; Rod Wave; Ice Spice/Nicki Top 15

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ return to #1 with "Calm Down," for the third time in four weeks

* TOOSII is the new runner up, climbing 4*-2* with "Favorite Song," up 449 spins

* NICKI MINAJ is top 5, moving 6*-4* with "Red Ruby Da Sleeze"

* DRAKE is just outside the top 5, moving 7*-6* with "Search & Rescue" and +309 spins

* DOECHII & KODAK BLACK are up 9*-8* with "What It Is (Block Boy)," and +447 spins

* DON TOLIVER is +347 spins and goes 10*-9* with "Private Landing" featuring JUSTIN BIEBER and FUTURE

* SZA is up 508 spins and goes 15*-13* with "Snooze"

* ROD WAVE goes top 15 with "Fight The Feeling," up 16*-14* and +433 spins

* ICE SPICE & NICKI MINAJ go top 15, moving 18*-15* with "Princess Diana," up 624 spins

* TYLER, THE CREATOR goes top 20 with "DOGTOOTH"

* COI LERAY surges 35*-25* with "Bops," up 560 spins

* LIL DURK scores a huge debut at 28* with "All My Life," featuring J. COLE, up 887 spins

* ROSALIA & RAUW ALEJANDRO enter at 38* with "Beso"

Urban: Summer Walker New #1; Metro 'Creepin' Top 3; Coco Top 5; Top 10 For Toosii

* SUMMER WALKER takes over the top spot, moving 3*-1* with "Karma," up 474 spins

* METRO BOOMIN goes top 3 with "Creepin'," feat. THE WEEKND, & 21 SAVAGE, up 5*-3* and is +334 spins

* COCO JONES goes top 5, up 6*-4* with "I C U," and is +265 spins

* TOOSII goes top 10, up 13*-10* with "Favorite Song," up 252 spins

* NLE CHOPPA hits the top 15, rising 16*-13* with "Ain't Gonna Answer," featuring LIL WAYNE, up 213 spins

* DON TOLIVER vaults into the top 20, up 19*-14* with "Private Landing," featuring JUSTIN BIEBER, and FUTURE, up 360 spins

* LAH PAT goes top 20, rising 21*-16* with "Rodeo," featuring BIG JADE and +146 spins

* TYLER, THE CREATOR is top 20 at Urban as well - and leaps 25*-18* with "DOGTOOTH," up 172 spins

* SZA vaults 27*-19* with "Snooze," up 315 spins

* DOECHII & KODAK BLACK go 24*-20* with "What It Is (Block Boy)"

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ go 37*-29* with "Calm Down," up 506 spins

* LIL DURK and J. COLE have the top debut at 31* with "All My Life," up 763 spins

* YOUNG NUDY debuts at 40* with "Peaches & Eggplants" at +309 spins

Hot AC: Miley Remains #1; Sheeran Runner Up; Rema/Selena Top 10; Taylor Spins Surge; Luke Combs Rises

* MILEY CYRUS holds the top spot for a 12th week with "Flowers"

* ED SHEERAN is the runner up, moving 3*-2* with "Eyes Closed," and is +317 spins

* REMA & SELENA GOMEZ go top 10, up 14*-10* with "Calm Down," up 706 spins

* TAYLOR SWIFT is +558 spins and moving 15*-14* with "Karma"

* LUKE COMBS leaps 27*-23* with "Fast Car," up 432 spins

* PHILLIP PHILLIPS debuts at 34* with "Dancing With Your Shadows"

* HARRY STYLES enters at 36* with "Satellite"

* NF debuts at 38* with "HAPPY"

* MAROON 5 are back and enter at 39* with "Middle Ground" with 241 spins

* FIFTY FIFTY debut at 40* with "Cupid," up 175 spins

Active Rock: Foo Fighters Retain Top Spot; Avenged Top 5; From Ashes To New Top 10

* FOO FIGHTERS hold the top spot for a 2nd week with "Rescued"

* AVENGED SEVENFOLD go top 5, rising 7*-5* with "Nobody," up 122 spins

* FROM ASHES TO NEW are now top 10, up 12*-10* with "Hate Me Too," up 101 spins

* DISTURBED are top 15, going 16*-14* with "Unstoppable," and +158 spins

* ATREYU enter the top 20, moving 22*-19* with "Watch Me Burn"

* BUSH leap 28*-22* with "All Things Must Change," up 190 spins

* COREY TAYLOR has the top debut at 28* with "Beyond," with 295 spins

* BAD OMENS enter at 29* with "The Death Of Peace Of Mind," up 154 spins

* THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS debut at 39* with "Stuck"

* DES ROCS enter at 40* with "Never Ending Moment"

Alternative: Foo Fighters Hold Top Spot; Mike Shinoda, Dirty Heads Post 100+ Spin Gains; Thirty Seconds Top 15

* FOO FIGHTERS spend a 2nd week at #1 with "Rescued," up another 135 spins

* Two songs inside the top 10 are up triple digit spins

* MIKE SHINODA remains at 8* with "In My Head," featuring KAILEE MORGUE, up 109 spins

* DIRTY HEADS go 10*-9* with "Rescue Me," up 179 spins

* THIRTY SECONDS TO MARS vault 26*-14* in their second week with "Stuck," up 437 spins

* ALL TIME LOW enter the top 20 with "Calm Down," moving 22*-20*

* SMASHING PUMPKINS is +146 spins, up 25*-21* with "Spellbinding"

* K. FLAY debuts at 39* with "Raw Raw"

Triple A: Boygenius New #1; Noah Kahan Top 5; Dave Matthews, Jenny Lewis Top 10

* BOYGENIUS move 3*-1* with "Not Strong Enough," up 40 spins

* NOAH KAHAN goes top 5, up 6*-5* with "Homesick"

* DAVE MATTHEWS BAND enter the top 10, rising 11*-8* with "Monsters," and +76 spins

* JENNY LEWIS goes top 10 as well, leaping 14*-10* with "Psychos," up 85 spins

* BULLY enters the top 20, climbing 23*-18* with "Lose You," up 71 spins

* GROUPLOVE go top 20 too, moving 21*-19* with "Hello," up 60 spins

* BEN FOLDS has the top debut at 25* with "Exhausting Lover"

* SPORTS TEAM enters at 26* with "The Drop"

* THE NATIONAL debut at 29* with "The Alcott," featuring TAYLOR SWIFT, up 99 spins

