Record Fine

FACEBOOK parent company META has been fined a record $1.3 billion by regulators at the EUROPEAN UNION. The fine was levied due to META transferring data from European FACEBOOK users to the UNITED STATES. EU regulators say FACEBOOK stored data on European FACEBOOK users on U.S. servers for years and that the data could be accessed by U.S. intelligence agencies.

The record fine surpasses a $806 million fine levied against AMAZON in 2021 for privacy violations. That ruling has been appealed by AMAZON.

The WALL STREET JOURNAL has more here.

« see more Net News