Tongi (Photo: Instagram / American Idol)

IAM TONGI was chosen as the winner of ABC's season 21 of AMERICAN IDOL. TONGI bested other finalists, MEGAN DANIELLE and COLIN STOUGH, who finished second and third, respectively.

TONGI is an 18-year-old Hawaiian native. He was crowned during a live special on ABC-TV SUNDAY (5/21).

PEOPLE.COM has more.





Ryan Seacrest, Katy Perry, Iam Tongi, Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan

(Photo: Instagram / American Idol)

