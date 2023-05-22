Jacobs

In the latest JACOBS MEDIA blog post, "The (Near) Future Of New Music Discovery", JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS looks at new music discovery today and how, amidst the challenges of TIKTOK, SPOTIFY and more, radio can be a difference-maker in new music discovery for its listeners.

JACOBS points out that radio as a source for new music discovery is waning through results from JACOBS MEDIA's TECHSURVEYS since 2018.

Despite that, JACOBS notes that local music may be an avenue for radio to build its case for being a great source for new music discovery.

