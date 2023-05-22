Milne (Photo WXRT)

ALL ACCESS sends condolences to former AUDACY Triple A WXRT/CHICAGO morning host RICHARD MILNE whose wife CHARLENE MILNE passed away MAY 18th after a long battle with frontotemporal dementia. MILNE, who met his wife in 1988 when CHARLENE was in sales at the station, resigned his post in MAY of 2022 to care for her. (NET NEWS 5/26/22).

He shared on his Facebook Page, "CHARLENE passed peacefully this morning with HARRISON and I both by her side. Always the DJ, the last song I played for her was THE BEATLES "Good Night". Rest easy now, my love; you brought nothing but good to this world."





