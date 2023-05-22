-
iHeartMedia Promos, Progressive Repeat Atop Media Monitors Top 10 National Radio Advertisers List For May 15-21
by Perry Michael Simon
May 22, 2023 at 8:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
iHEARTMEDIA promos and PROGRESSIVE spots repeated at the top of MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers again for MAY 15-21, while THE HOME DEPOT jumped from seventh place to third and UPSIDE moved up from sixth to fourth. WENDY'S and GRAINGER, which returned to the top 10 last week, dropped out, as did SWIFFER, with LOWE'S and STAPLES returning and STEM PEST CONTROL debuting in tenth place.
The list:
1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 84170 instances)
2. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 55281)
3. THE HOME DEPOT (#7; 51956)
4. UPSIDE (#6; 43324)
5. ZIPRECRUITER (#3; 43378)
6. BABBEL (#4; 39437)
7. INDEED (#5; 33172)
8. LOWE'S (#15; 29542)
9. STAPLES-STAPLES CONNECT (#36; 28501)
10. STEM PEST CONTROL (--; 27716)