Top 10

iHEARTMEDIA promos and PROGRESSIVE spots repeated at the top of MEDIA MONITORS' list of top 10 national radio advertisers again for MAY 15-21, while THE HOME DEPOT jumped from seventh place to third and UPSIDE moved up from sixth to fourth. WENDY'S and GRAINGER, which returned to the top 10 last week, dropped out, as did SWIFFER, with LOWE'S and STAPLES returning and STEM PEST CONTROL debuting in tenth place.

The list:

1. iHEARTRADIO (last week #1; 84170 instances)

2. PROGRESSIVE (#2; 55281)

3. THE HOME DEPOT (#7; 51956)

4. UPSIDE (#6; 43324)

5. ZIPRECRUITER (#3; 43378)

6. BABBEL (#4; 39437)

7. INDEED (#5; 33172)

8. LOWE'S (#15; 29542)

9. STAPLES-STAPLES CONNECT (#36; 28501)

10. STEM PEST CONTROL (--; 27716)

