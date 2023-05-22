Khan

ISLAMIC RELIEF USA FOUNDATION Exec. Dir. FAISAL KHAN has joined the CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING as Executive Director of the Next Generation Warning System, heading a four-member staff and working with FEMA to implement the NGWS grant program.

“FAISAL is a leader with deep passion for emergency relief and a proven ability to provide strategic and operational planning, project management, and international grant program implementation,” said CPB SVP/Innovation and System Strategies STACEY DECKER. “He is well-positioned to lead CPB as it administers funding for the Next Generation Warning System, in which public television and public radio stations will use emerging technologies to deliver an enhanced public alerting system.”

