Region 11 Winners

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of the 2023 EDWARD R. MURROW AWARDS for Region 11, NEW JERSEY, NEW YORK and PENNSYLVANIA. The regional winners move on to the national awards competition with those winners announced in AUGUST.

The Region 11 radio winners:

Large Market

Breaking News Coverage: AUDACY News KYW-A-WPHI (KYW NEWSRADIO)/PHILADELPHIA, "The Deadly Fire in FAIRMOUNT"

Continuing Coverage: KYW, "PHILADELPHIA Aids UKRAINE, Feels Pain of Russian Aggression"

Digital: PITTSBURGH COMMUNITY BROADCASTING CORP. News-Talk WESA/PITTSBURGH, "Voting Matters: Election 2022"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: AUDACY News WINS-A-F (1010 WINS) and News WCBS-A/NEW YORK, "Beyond BLACK HISTORY MONTH"

Excellence in Innovation: WHYY INC. News-Talk WHYY/PHILADELPHIA, "Elections 2022"

Excellence in Sound: WHYY, "This New Haunted House in PHILLY is Terrifying. It’s also an Adaptation to Flooding"

Feature Reporting: AUDACY News-Talk KDKA-A-W261AX/PITTSBURGH, "KDKA Radio News Extra: The Struggle for Fire Recruits"

Hard News: KYW, "Terror in the Juvenile Justice Center"

News Documentary: WHYY, "THE PULSE: The Battle Over Autism Therapy ABA"

News Series: KYW, "ROE v. WADE Overturned: First-person Abortion Narratives"

Newscast: WHYY, "NOVEMBER 2022 General Election Newscast"

Podcast: WHYY in partnership with TEMPLE UNIVERSITY LOGAN CENTER FOR URBAN INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING, "STOP AND FRISK: REVISIT OR RESIST"

Sports Reporting: WHYY, "First Black Woman Full-time Baseball Beat Writer"

Overall Excellence: WCBS-A

Small Market

Breaking News Coverage: AUDACY News-Talk WBEN-A/BUFFALO, "BUFFALO Blizzard CHRISTMAS 2022"

Continuing Coverage: NORTH COUNTRY PUBLIC RADIO/CANTON, NY, "ELISE STEFANIK"

Digital: NORTH COUNTRY PUBLIC RADIO

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: WXXI PUBLIC MEDIA News-Talk WXXI-A/ROCHESTER, "Indian Boarding Schools Tried to Eradicate Their Language. Now, the SENECA are Bringing it Back."

Excellence in Sound: WITF INC. News-Talk WITF/HARRISBURG, PA, "LEBANON COUNTY Group Works to Get Bikes to Those in Need"

Feature Reporting: WITF and STATEIMPACT PENNSYLVANIA, "What's it Like to Take an EV on a Road Trip?"

Hard News: WITF, "DOUG MASTRIANO and Some PA GOP Leaders Think Christianity and Government Should Be Linked"

News Series: NORTH COUNTRY PUBLIC RADIO, "A Place to Call Home"

Newscast: WBEN, "A NEW MORNING WITH SUSAN ROSE AND BRIAN MAZUROWSKI"

Podcast: WAMC News-Talk WAMC/ALBANY in partnership with the NEW YORK STATE MUSEUM and ARCHIVIST MEDIA with support from the WILLIAM G. POMEROY FOUNDATION, "A NEW YORK MINUTE IN HISTORY"

Sports Reporting: NORTH COUNTRY PUBLIC RADIO. "What's Next for Olympians? A Biathlete from the ADIRONDACKS Says Mental Health is Key"

Overall Excellence: WBEN

