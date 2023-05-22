HBCU Scholarship Program

The RECORDING ACADEMY's BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE (BMC) and AMAZON MUSIC have awarded their third annual "Your Future Is Now" $10,000 scholarship to five HBCU students. The scholarship program is for students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) interested in music industry careers (NET NEWS 4/3).

The awardees are JOSEPH MICHAEL ABIAKAM (NORFOLK STATE UNIVERSITY), LANGSTON JACKSON (HAMPTON UNIVERSITY), KENNEDI AMARI JOHNSON (CLARK ATLANTA UNIVERSITY), COURTNEY ROBERTS (TEXAS SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY), and CALEB WILKERSON (FLORIDA A&M UNIVERSITY).

The recipients will also be given the opportunity to be part of an immersive rotation program with AMAZON MUSIC and the RECORDING ACADEMY DEPARTMENT.

RECORDING ACADEMY VP/ Diversity, Equity and Inclusion RYAN BUTLER said, "We are immensely proud to collaborate with AMAZON MUSIC in renewing this exceptional scholarship program for the third consecutive year.

“The imperative of Black representation in the music industry cannot be overstated, and this scholarship is a tangible manifestation of our unwavering commitment to promoting the aspirations of future Black music leaders. We are delighted to provide JOSEPH, LANGSTON, KENNEDI, COURTNEY, and CALEB with this life-changing opportunity as they pursue their ambitions and contribute to the advancement of Black music."

AMAZON MUSIC Head of Music Industry and Culture Collaborations PHYLICIA FANT added, "The “Your Future Is Now” scholarship was created to foster an inclusive environment where Black creators can realize their career objectives. Since its launch in 2021, the program has grown to become a cornerstone of AMAZON MUSIC and the BLACK MUSIC COLLECTIVE's work supporting students at HBCUs. This year's class of students represents the next generation of Black musicians and executives, and it's an honor to play a part in their development as individuals and future leaders."

« see more Net News