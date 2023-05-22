Zedd

88RISING and GOLDENVOICE have announced the line up for the 5th Annual HEAD IN THE CLOUDS LOS ANGELES MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL hapening at BROOKSIDE AT THE ROSE BOWL in PASADENA, on AUGUST 5th-6th. This year's headliners include: DPR LIVE, DPR IAN, JACKSON WANG, NIKI, RICH BRIAN, RINA SAWAYAMA, XG, YOASOBI and special guest ZEDD.

The lineup will also include live performances from TOKiMONSTA, KEITH APE, YERIN BAEK, ATARASHII GAKKO!, MILLI, WARREN HUE, and more.

Presale launches THURSDAY, May 25th at 10a PT. Tickets go on sale TUESDAY, MAY 30th at 10a PT.

