Old Dominion (Photo: Mason Allen)

COLUMBIA NASHVILLE's OLD DOMINION will take over the midday show on MOUNT WILSON FM BROADCASTERS Country KKGO (GO COUNTRY 105)/LOS ANGELES as guest hosts for the month of JUNE. The group can be heard weekdays from 10a to 2p (PT) beginning MONDAY, JUNE 5th through FRIDAY JUNE 30th.

Fans around the world will be able to hear OLD DOMINION at GoCountry105.com, on the GO COUNTRY 105 mobile app, and over the air locally.

