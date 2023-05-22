Anderson (Photo: Ben Costello)

NASHVILLE-based KINKEAD ENTERTAINMENT AGENCY has signed Country singer/songwriter KEITH ANDERSON for exclusive booking representation. ANDERSON is currently touring NORTH AMERICA, and is known for his three Top 10 singles in the 2000s, “Pickin’ Wildflowers,” “I Still Miss You,” and “Every Time I Hear Your Name."

He is mostly also known for co-writing the 2007 #1 single, “Lost In This Moment,” for BIG & RICH, as well as the GRAMMY-nominated 2001 song, “Beer Run” for GARTH BROOKS and GEORGE JONES. ANDERSON is exclusively managed by THE HOLLAND GROUP.

