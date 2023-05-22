Lineup Announced

LGBTQ media advocacy organization, GLAAD and Country artist TY HERNDON have announced a full lineup for the CONCERT FOR LOVE & ACCEPTANCE, happening WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7th, at the WILDHORSE SALOON in NASHVILLE on the eve of CMA FEST. Artists set to perform for the event include MADDIE & TAE, TERRI CLARK, PAM TILLIS, DESMOND CHILD, WENDY MOTEN, BILLY GILMAN, SHELLY FAIRCHILD, JUSTIN FABUS, CHAPEL HART, SAM WILLIAMS, JAMIE FLOYD, BRANDON STANSELL and BRYAN RUBY.

Additional performances were added today (5/22), with CHRISSY METZ, BROOKE EDEN, JADA CATO, AUTI and JASON CATRON joining the bill. METZ, EDEN, CATO, and AUTI join the main show lineup. CATRON will be the featured pre-show performer, beginning at 6:45p with a set of Country classics.

HERNDON said, “We’ve come a long way in NASHVILLE and in Country music since GLAAD and I came together to host this show for the first time in 2015 — but we still have a long way to go, as evidenced by the onslaught of attacks against our LGBTQ community by politicians. Love and acceptance should never be up for debate at the courthouse or at the state house, and I’m so proud that this event has grown year over year to become what it is today. I feel like we need it now more than ever."

