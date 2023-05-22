Specials

A MEMORIAL DAY weekend special from FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION is available in varying lengths for News-Talk stations and in a 30 minute public affairs show version for all formats worldwide through THE JEFF WYATT GROUP. “THE FISHER HOUSE STORY: ON THE ROAD TO 100 HOUSES,” hosted by CUMULUS MEDIA News-Talk WMAL/WASHINGTON host LARRY O’CONNOR, is available now in three-hour, one-hour, 25 and 30-minute versions and is being offered cash and barter free. Reach JEFF WYATT at (301) 518-3640 or jw@thejeffwyattgroup.com.

In addition, as previously reported (NET NEWS 5/3), a Country special, “THE GIFT,” will be hosted this year by STONEY CREEK RECORDS artist JELLY ROLL and is being produced by SHARLA McCOY. Reach her at sharlamccoy@gmail.com.

FISHER HOUSE FOUNDATION operates a network of 95 "comfort homes" where families of military members and veterans can stay while their loved ones are receiving treatment. The organization also runs programs allowing donations of frequent flyer miles and hotel loyalty points to help military and veteran family members travel and stay near their hospitalized loved ones.

