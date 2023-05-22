Former iHEARTMEDIA Talk-Rock WAIO (RADIO 95.1)/ROCHESTER afternoon hosts RIZZO AND JEFF are aggressively moving into social media, leaping into the top 4% of content creators on FACEBOOK this week and earning a "Rising Creators" badge on their page.

The show is continuing as a podcast, "RIZZO AND JEFF UNDEREMPLOYED," and has been getting out to major events like the PGA CHAMPIONSHIP at OAK HILL and ROCHESTER LILAC FESTIVAL while partnering with the nonprofit PERSON CENTERED HOUSING.

Reach the guys on FACEBOOK and LINKEDIN or at rizzoontheradio@gmail.com.

