Audacy Extends ‘Karen Carson In The Morning’ On WNEW-FM/New York
by Jeff McKay
May 22, 2023
The morning team of KAREN CARSON, JOHNNY MINGIONE, and ANTHONY MALERBA on AUDACY AC WNEW-F (NEW 102.7 FM)/NEW YORK have signed a contract extension to remain in the 6a-10a (ET) morning drive slot.
CARSON’s background includes formerly working crosstown in mornings on iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM). MINGIONE is known for his video & parody songs, while MALERBA is known as “Intern ANTHONY” on the show.