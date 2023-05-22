Staying In Mornings On "New"

The morning team of KAREN CARSON, JOHNNY MINGIONE, and ANTHONY MALERBA on AUDACY AC WNEW-F (NEW 102.7 FM)/NEW YORK have signed a contract extension to remain in the 6a-10a (ET) morning drive slot.

CARSON’s background includes formerly working crosstown in mornings on iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM). MINGIONE is known for his video & parody songs, while MALERBA is known as “Intern ANTHONY” on the show.

