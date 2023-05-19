Buffet (Photo: Lev Radin/Shutterstock.com)

The 76-year-old singer/songwriter was forced to postpone a concert date in CHARLESTON, SC due to what was described as an undisclosed medical issue last week (NET NEWS 5/19).

JIMMY BUFFETT posted on FACEBOOK on 5/22, “Thank you for the outpouring of support and well wishes. I head home tomorrow for a while, and then will go for a fishing trip with old friends, along with paddling and sailing and get myself back in good shape. Once I am in shape, we will look at the when’s and where’s of shows. I think playing is as therapeutic for me as it is for fans to listen and sing along. Looking forward to announcing a new date for CHARLESTON as well as some new shows! Fins up!

« see more Net News