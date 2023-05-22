Beneficiaries Named

TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY announced TODAY (5/22) the five beneficiaries of its inaugural "Emerging Artist Program," designed and created to discover and support emerging County artists who embody what the company refers to as a "Life Out Here" philosophy. Led by a panel that included Country artists LAINEY WILSON, ASHLEY McBRYDE, DUSTIN LYNCH, LAUREN ALAINA, and KAT & ALEX, alongside OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, the five were selected from nearly 900 artists that submitted original songs.

The five winners are: HAILEY VERHAALEN from NASHVILLE; DREW HALE from KINGSLEY, MI; TAE LEWIS from NASHVILLE; COSETTE SMITH from CYPRESS, CA; and AUSTIN McNEILL from CHARLOTTE, NC.

Those chosen will be in NASHVILLE during CMA FEST week, JUNE 8–11, where they will collaborate with the panel of mentor artists, record songs, meet with industry executives, and open for WILSON at an exclusive event on JUNE 9th. Additionally, they will perform at "OLE RED On The Rise Presented by TRACTOR SUPPLY" at BLAKE SHELTON's OLE RED on NASHVILLE's lower BROADWAY. Finally, they will each have the opportunity to perform alongside WILSON on the GRAND OLE OPRY stage and appear in an upcoming CIRCLE NETWORK special that will premiere this fall.

JIMMIE ALLEN had been part of TRACTOR SUPPLY's originally announced panel of mentors (NET NEWS 2/16), but is no longer listed as being a part of the program.

« see more Net News