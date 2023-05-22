CUMULUS MEDIA AC WTCB (B106.7)/COLUMBIA, SC has named BLAKE POWERS on-air host for mornings. He is also a voice talent for CUMULUS MEDIA’s WESTWOOD ONE Hot AC and Top 40 formats and will continue in that role.

POWERS has been on-air in markets including DALLAS, DENVER, PITTSBURGH, CINCINNATI, KANSAS CITY and WEST PALM BEACH. He will debut on B106.7 on TUESDAY, MAY 30th.

CUMULUS COLUMBIA VP/Market Manager TAMMY O'DELL commented, “BLAKE’s vast experience in Adult Contemporary radio will bring our B106.7 listeners new perspectives while keeping our focus on our local COLUMBIA area. We look forward to his insights, engagement and entertainment on B106.7.”

Added POWERS, "B106.7 is building an exciting new team and experiencing positive growth. There is nothing like being a part of that kind of energy and I look forward to adding my own by making B106.7's Morning Show fun, interactive, and local. Thanks to the CUMULUS leadership team for their encouragement, support, and warm welcome. Now... let's light the fuse and make things POP!”

