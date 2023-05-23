UAE Partners

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES-based MUSIC NATION COPYRIGHTS MANAGEMENT is partnering with BMI to develop a music licensing and royalty distribution platform for the UAE, with offices in DUBAI and ABU DHABI.

MUSIC NATION Chairwoman RASHA KHALIFA AL MUBARAK said, “Through recent legislation, the UAE’s leadership has paved the way for creatives to build rewarding careers in music. Building a state-of-the-art music licensing infrastructure is critical to delivering on the nation’s vision and our initiative to ignite the UAE’s music economy. We are excited to partner with BMI for their world-class management team and many decades of experience in this area, which will ensure the sustainability of music creators’ work, attract new talent to the UAE, and ultimately launch and elevate careers for a local and regional community filled with so much potential.”

BMI Pres./CEO MIKE O'NEILL added. “The foundation of a thriving music industry is doing right by creators, providing them with the education and support to succeed and ensuring that they are paid for their work. This is at the heart of BMI’s mission and aligns with the vision of MUSIC NATION and the UAE. We were honored when MUSIC NATION first approached us and are thrilled that we are now partnering with them to help support their mission of creating the best possible infrastructure for music licensing and talent development within the region.”

