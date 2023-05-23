Deal With Audio Up

LEX BORRERO and TOMMY MOTTOLA's NTERTAIN STUDIOS is teaming with JARED GUTSTADT's AUDIO UP MEDIA to develop and acquire Latin podcast programming along with projects extending into music, TV, and film. New shows in development include a children's series, "ANTHEM," pairing athletes with their favorite Reggaeton artists to create walk-on music. Also in development is "EL FIN DEL MUNDO," a retelling of "WAR OF THE WORLDS."

“I’m extremely excited about this partnership, they are the best at what they do”, said GUTSTADT. “We have a great array of ideas, but I am particularly excited about our format called ANTHEMS. This is going to be a game changer for music discovery and brands across all these projects. Having previously worked in the sports world, I know that there is a place for this in non-traditional brand advertising and media.”

BORRERO added, “Our goal is to be the one-stop destination for any Latin talent wanting to develop a podcast and use their IP for additional trans media opportunities. This venture allows us to continue to reshape the face of Latin content while continuing to impact with our creativity,”

« see more Net News