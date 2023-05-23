New Deal

U.K. podcast production company GOALHANGER is moving to SPOTIFY's MEGAPHONE hosting and distribution platform and the SPOTIFY AUDIENCE NETWORK.

GOALHANGER Founder JACK DAVENPORT said, “We’re delighted to form a new partnership with SPOTIFY. Over the past couple of years we’ve found significant new audiences for our shows and we believe that joining SPOTIFY’s MEGAPHONE will help us continue to grow."

SPOTIFY Global Head of Advertising Business Development and Partnerships EMMA VAUGHN said, “Over the past year, we’ve been focused on strengthening MEGAPHONE by SPOTIFY’s already robust offering to ensure it remains the best place for podcast publishers to understand and grow their audiences and monetise their content. We are thrilled to partner with GOALHANGER and we believe these tools will play a critical role in helping them accelerate their growth.”

