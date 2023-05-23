Jacobs

In the latest JACOBS MEDIA blog post, "Radio Programming And 'The Grid Of Pain,'" JACOBS MEDIA Pres. FRED JACOBS digs into programming radio and engagement. JACOBS looks to a BUFFER article by TAMILORE OLADIPO, "Advice for Growing an Engaged Audience (featuring Top Creators)," and points to OLADIPO's encouragement to focus on niches rather than trying to be all things to all people, and to be less dependent on metrics and be authentic.

JACOBS notes, "Engagement is more than turning up the radio when a good song comes on or leaning into a topic on a talk show." Programmers need to answer key questions about their audience and targets. "Where do they spend their time and their money? What are their other interests? What tenets and principles are near and dear to them? What brings them joy? What do they celebrate?"

See the latest JACOBS MEDIA STRATEGY blog here.





