Northeast Ohio Radio Manager Mark Biviano Passes Away At 69
by Perry Michael Simon
May 23, 2023 at 5:59 AM (PT)
Veteran radio manager MARK BIVIANO, most recently SVP/Sales of RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP in AKRON and CLEVELAND, died MAY 18th. He was 69.
BIVIANO served as VP/GM of WQAL/CLEVELAND, GSM at WGAR-A and WKSW (KS100)/CLEVELAND, and AE at WRIF/DETROIT. He retired from RUBBER CITY at the end of 2020.
Mass will be held at 11a (ET) THURSDAY (5/25) at ST. CHRISTOPHER CHURCH, ROCKY RIVER. OH. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the LEUKEMIA LYMPHOMA SOCIETY or the WEST SIDE CATHOLIC CENTER.