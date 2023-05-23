Biviano

Veteran radio manager MARK BIVIANO, most recently SVP/Sales of RUBBER CITY RADIO GROUP in AKRON and CLEVELAND, died MAY 18th. He was 69.

BIVIANO served as VP/GM of WQAL/CLEVELAND, GSM at WGAR-A and WKSW (KS100)/CLEVELAND, and AE at WRIF/DETROIT. He retired from RUBBER CITY at the end of 2020.

Mass will be held at 11a (ET) THURSDAY (5/25) at ST. CHRISTOPHER CHURCH, ROCKY RIVER. OH. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the LEUKEMIA LYMPHOMA SOCIETY or the WEST SIDE CATHOLIC CENTER.

« see more Net News