Scruggs' banjo (Photo: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in downtown NASHVILLE YESTERDAY (5/22) celebrated the donation of Bluegrass pioneer and COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME member EARL SCRUGGS' famous banjo. The GIBSON RB-Granada Mastertone will become a part of the museum's permanent collection.

"These artifacts are unique historical treasures," said museum CEO KYLE YOUNG. "They connect us to the lives of creative geniuses who forged the enduring sounds of our music. TODAY, we are grateful and elated to celebrate the donation of another such treasure ­– EARL’s GIBSON RB-Granada Mastertone banjo ­– an instrument made iconic by the creative power of the master musician who wielded it."

SCRUGGS played the instrument throughout his more than 60-year career. His grandchildren, JAMIE, JESSE, and LINDSEY, joined together to donate the banjo and were in attendance for the presentation.

