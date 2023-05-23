New Additions

"AMERICAN IDOL" finalist and BBR MUSIC GROUP artist HUNTERGIRL and RECORDS NASHVILLE'S ERIN KINSEY have been added to the lineup for CUMULUS MEDIA Country WKDF (103.3 COUNTRY)/NASHVILLE and Country WSM-F (95.5 NASH ICON)/NASHVILLE's annual COUNTRY KICK-OFF concert. The show, which helps launch CMA FEST, is happening on TUESDAY, JUNE 6th at SKYDECK ON BROADWAY in downtown NASHVILLE.

As previously reported (NET NEWS 4/25), the lineup also includes BRETT YOUNG, SCOTTY McCREERY, RUSSELL DICKERSON, MORGAN EVANS, TENILLE ARTS and JORDAN HARVEY. ARTS, HARVEY, KINSEY and HUNTERGIRL will deliver acoustic sets.

For the first time in its more than 10-year history. the concert will be recorded and broadcast on CUMULUS MEDIA's 58 Country radio stations across the U.S. as an exclusive FOURTH OF JULY concert special, “COUNTRY MUSIC CELEBRATES OUR COUNTRY.” The special will air between SATURDAY, JULY 1st and TUESDAY, JULY 4th. A portion of ticket sales will benefit MUSICIANS ON CALL and NASHVILLE's W.O. SMITH MUSIC SCHOOL.

CUMULUS MEDIA VP/Country and WKDF-WSM-F OM CHARLIE COOK said, “We are thrilled to assemble this great lineup of some of Country’s most exciting artists to kick off NASHVILLE's biggest week of music. Thank you to our label and management partners for making this our biggest COUNTRY KICK-OFF yet!”

