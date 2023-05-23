New Streams Available

AUDACY will offer streams of the audio from ALLEN MEDIA GROUP's PATTRN climate news channel, THE WEATHER CHANNEL EN ESPAÑOL, and, in weather emergencies only, THE WEATHER CHANNEL, streaming free on the AUDACY app.

“Audio and radio are time-tested, reliable ways for listeners to access critical and potentially life-saving information during severe weather events,” said AUDACY SVP/Digital Audio Content TIM CLARKE. “This partnership will add a new layer to our best-in-class news content offering while expanding the reach of THE WEATHER CHANNEL’s broadcast weather coverage to AUDACY app users across the country.”

"We’re excited to expand the footprint of our storytelling and life-saving news,” said ALLEN MEDIA GROUP Chairman/CEO BYRON ALLEN. “This partnership with AUDACY will allow us to continue being a valuable resource for people wherever they are.”

