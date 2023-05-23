Hambrick (Photo: RED Creative Group)

Singer-songwriter ADAM HAMBRICK has signed with NASHVILLE-based SHELTERED MUSIC PUBLISHING. HAMBRICK has written two Country #1 songs, including DAN + SHAY's "How Not To" and JUSTIN MOORE's "Somebody Else Will," and has had cuts recorded by MIRANDA LAMBERT, WALKER HAYES, MADDIE & TAE, ELI YOUNG BAND, and others. He also scored his own charting single, "Rockin' All Night," in 2019 while signed to CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE.

"I’ve been a fan of ADAM, both as an artist and songwriter, since I first became aware of him," said SHELTERED MUSIC NASHVILLE SVP DARRELL FRANKLIN. "Whether he is in the room creating for another artist, or he is digging into his own soul as an artist, he brings such a powerful skillset of both music and lyric. I’m honored to have the chance to represent ADAM in this next chapter, and he is going to be such a crucial piece of our growing roster at SHELTERED."

HAMBRICK added, "I have had the opportunity to work with some amazing people since starting my career, and I am thrilled to now be working with the team at SHELTERED. They are true song people who have such a great reputation with the music creators of NASHVILLE. I’m grateful for their support and partnership as we begin building the next phase of my career together."

HAMBRICK will independently release his next single, "Built For A Small Town," on FRIDAY (5/26), with distribution via EMPIRE.

