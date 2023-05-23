Lineup Announced

SPOTIFY has announced the lineup for its annual SPOTIFY HOUSE at CMA FEST 2023, JUNE 8-11 at BLAKE SHELTON and OPRY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP’s OLE RED venue in downtown NASHVILLE. Artists who will perform on the main stage throughout the weekend will include BRAD PAISLEY, BROTHERS OSBORNE, DIERKS BENTLEY, HAILEY WHITTERS, INGRID ANDRESS, JORDAN DAVIS, LUKE GRIMES, MICKEY GUYTON, OLD DOMINION, LADY A, and RUSTON KELLY.

Other artists set to perform at the venue over the weekend include: ALANA SPRINGSTEEN, ASHLEY COOKE, AVERY ANNA, BRETT YOUNG, BRIAN KELLEY, CHASE RICE, CHAYCE BECKHAM, CHRIS YOUNG, COLBIE CAILLAT, CONNER SMITH, DALTON DOVER, DANIELLE BRADBERY, DYLAN MARLOWE, DYLAN SCHNEIDER, ELLA LANGLEY, IAN MUNSICK, JON PARDI, JOSH ROSS, KAMERON MARLOWE, KYLIE MORGAN, LILY ROSE, MACKENZIE CARPENTER, MITCHELL TENPENNY, RESTLESS ROAD, RILEY GREEN, SAM HUNT, TANNER ADELL, TENILLE ARTS, WARREN ZEIDERS, and 49 WINCHESTER. SPOTIFY will also bring back the "Fresh Finds Stage" as part of its commitment to supporting rising talent and music discovery.

The shows will be open to the public from 11a-2a (CT) daily on JUNE 8-10, and from 11a-6p on JUNE 11th.

Click here for more information.

« see more Net News