THE FAMILY RADIO INC. Contemporary Christian THE FAMILY RADIO NETWORK (WEMI/APPLETON-OSHKOSH, WI, WEMY/GREEN BAY, WSTM/SHEBOYGAN, WI, WGNV/WAUSAU-STEVENS POINT, WI, and WGNW/EAU CLAIRE, WI) recently held its SPRING Fundraiser (5/1-5) and, with help from VIDARE CREATIVE, hit a new milestone, exceeding its previous SPRING record by over $70,000 in donations.



CEO ZACH COCHRAN said, “THE FAMILY had a great fundraiser that raised a record amount for an event in the SPRING. A big thank you to VIDARE for their expertise and coaching.”



“There’s a bold vision at THE FAMILY to reach their community. The staff is committed and the listeners have bought in,” added VIDARE’s DAVE KIRBY. “We’re so excited to see where GOD takes this station in the coming months and years!”

