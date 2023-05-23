Study

MOTOR RACING NETWORK and FMR ASSOCIATES’ “Next Gen Era NASCAR Consumer Study“ will be examined in a special edition of consultant LOYD FORD’s “THE ENCOURAGERS’ THE RADIO RALLY” podcast on THURSDAY (5/25). MRN’s BOB QUICK, FMR’s KENT PHILLIPS, and former iHEARTMEDIA Country WKKT (96.9 THE KAT)/CHARLOTTE personality MEG BUTTERLY will join FORD to discuss the results.

“We knew we would see some strong indicators about this audience, but this research floored us,” said QUICK. “It was even more surprising what we found out about Top 40 and other formats we didn’t think of as having large NASCAR fan bases. The NASCAR fan base is larger and more diverse than people think. Reading this study is about really understanding the 21st Century NASCAR audience.”

“This isn’t just incredible data for stations who already carry NASCAR or sellers sharing sponsorship opportunities. This new data makes a very powerful case that a variety of stations you may not expect should consider the new NASCAR audience realities before their competition does,” said FORD. “On May 25, 2023, we are going to share the important bullet points of this new study and open some eyes.”

