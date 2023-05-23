LANCO (Photo: Robby Klein)

Country band LANCO has been signed to RISER HOUSE ENTERTAINMENT. The now quartet (formerly quintet) launched its career while previously signed to ARISTA NASHVILLE, where they scored the chart-topping hit "Greatest Love Story" in 2017 from their debut album, HALLELUJAH NIGHTS. They won the ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC Award for New Duo of Group of the Year in 2018, and notched three other ACM nominations.

The band will release their first single for RISER HOUSE, "Sound Of A SATURDAY Night" on JUNE 2nd. LANCO currently consists of BRANDON LANCASTER, TRIPP HOWELL, JARED HAMPTON and CHANDLER BALDWIN. Guitarist ERIC STEEDLY left the group last year.

“We are so thrilled to work with LANCO,” said RISER HOUSE Pres./co-founder JENNIFER JOHNSON. “They are a great group of humans with a vast fanbase. BRANDON LANCASTER has a clear vision and path for their brand and sound. Their music is uniquely compelling and we are excited to take them to the next level.”

The band added in a joint statement, “We spent the past couple of years writing with each other and some of our favorite songwriters, getting back in the studio with JAY JOYCE and pushing ourselves harder than we ever have to make music that represents who we are today. RISER HOUSE shares our vision for the future, and we couldn’t be more thankful for an incredible team that will help us introduce this new chapter of LANCO to the world. We back.”

