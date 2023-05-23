Continuing On The Game

ALPHA MEDIA Sports KXTG-A (750 AM THE GAME)/PORTLAND has signed a new deal to continue carrying JOHN CANZANO's "THE BALD FACED TRUTH." The former OREGONIAN columnist has hosted the show on THE GAME since 2007.

CANZANO said, "I'm thrilled with the momentum we have and love our team. We get the best guests and the in-depth reporting and commentary sets the show apart, but more than anything, it's three hours of fun. I love that the show serves as an escape for listeners."

Content Dir. KEITH ABRAMS said, "750 THE GAME is very fortunate to have JOHN CANZANO and THE BALD FACED TRUTH as part of the team! He IS the voice of truth regarding the DUCKS, BEAVERS, TRAIL BLAZERS, the PAC-12 and all things 'sports'!"

SVP/Market Mgr. LISA DECKER said, "We are thrilled to announce our continued partnership with THE BALD FACED TRUTH hosted by JOHN CANZANO on 750 THE GAME. JOHN CANZANO is key to 750 THE GAME's success and longevity in PORTLAND. He has been on The Game since the station’s launch in 2007 and is a fixture in PORTLAND and OREGON sports ever since. He provides timely and in-depth content to our listeners with unparalleled access to key players, managers, and sports directors."

