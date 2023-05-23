Birks

HEATHER BIRKS is Executive Dir. of the BROADCAST EDUCATION ASSOCIATION (BEA). She builds strategic alliances with corporate and academic organizations to help educators promote research and get tools, techniques and contacts needed to teach and train future media professionals. Essentially, she is responsible for the growth and future of the broadcast business.

In this week's "Women To Watch," MC MEDIA's CHARESE FRUGE' talks to Birks in depth about bridging the gap between traditional media outlets, and the younger generation, and why it's so important to do so. Click here to read more.

