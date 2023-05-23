The Hard Working Record Company Team (Photo: Nick Rau)

BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP (BMLG) and HARD 8 WORKING GROUP (H8WG) are partnering to form THE HARD WORKING RECORD COMPANY. The new label venture, forged by BMLG Pres./CEO/founder SCOTT BORCHETTA and H8WG co-founders DIRK HEMSATH and RICH EGAN, along with partners DAVID CONWAY and MIKE BACHTA, will expand each of their creative scopes and open doors to discover, develop and publish Pop acts and beyond.

LJ STOLL joins THE HARD WORKING RECORD COMPANY as GM and VP/A&R. He arrives from SE LAVI PRODUCTIONS/REBEL MUSIC, where he led A&R.

Having previously worked together on BRANTLEY GILBERT and KIDD G, the union of BMLG and H8WG was a natural progression for the team. Based in NASHVILLE, the new imprint under the BMLG umbrella combines the resources of both groups to launch and amplify new artists and their music.

BORCHETTA said, “Our continued growth and dominance depend on quality and visionary A&R in all genres. RICH, DIRK and the HARD WORKING team live for artist discovery and development, and they’re bringing in heat from the onset.”

HEMSATH added, “RICH and I had been toying with the idea of starting a label again, since that’s the world we both came from. We had been working closely with SCOTT and BIG MACHINE on the artist KIDD G, and SCOTT mentioned he wanted to start a more Pop-leaning imprint, and that’s the world we’ve been in heavily for the last few years, most recently building Pop star TATE McRAE.”

