Beatport

BEATPORT, which makes music for DJs and producers, launched their newest genre called Trance, giving the company two standalone genre categories.

BEATPORT VP/Global Curation RAPHAEL PUJOL said, “At BEATPORT, our dedicated curation team is committed to showcasing the diversity of dance music. Today, we celebrate this mission by recognizing the Trance community and providing them with a platform to thrive within our ecosystem. We are honored to receive the overwhelming support of the community, and we eagerly anticipate the resurgence of the raw, deep, and hypnotic shades of Trance that have electrified dance floors in recent years.”

DJ/Producer JOHN “00” FLEMING said, "It was only a matter of time before Trance gained another genre page on BEATPORT to focus on the underground side. With the introduction of this dedicated world, Trance can now flourish and breathe, allowing artists to be discovered and evolve."

