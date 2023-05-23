Pooler

NORTHWESTERN MEDIA has named JENN POOLER the next station manager for its newest station, Contemporary Christian KCVO (SPIRIT FM)/CAMDENTON, MO. Pooler will move from NORTHWESTERN’s KNWS (LIFE 101.9)/WATERLOO, IA, where she most recently served as PD.



She'll replace retiring LAKE AREA EDUCATIONAL BROADCASTING FOUNDATION Pres./SM JIM MCDERMOTT who accepted an asset purchase agreement to sell the SPIRIT FM stations to NORTHWESTERN MEDIA. A closing is expected in early JULY (NET NEWS 3/16/23).



“JENN is an outstanding leader and will guide our efforts in CAMDENTON,” said SVP for Media JASON SHARP. “She’ll work to be bold with our mission, build a culture where her team can thrive and help grow our ministry efforts in our newest market.”



“GOD has done some wonderful things with SPIRIT FM for the last 38 years,” shared JENN POOLER. “I’m excited to help lead this station and see more people led to JESUS through SPIRIT FM and NORTHWESTERN MEDIA.”

