Sales, Donations

MAXIMUM IMPACT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling W224AI/LOYALSOCK, PA to SALT AND LIGHT MEDIA MINISTRIES, INC. for $50,000. The primary station is listed as Christian AC WCRG/WILLIAMSPORT, PA.

In other filings with the FCC, KRML RADIO, LLC is donating K271BP/CARMEL, CA to RELEVANT RADIO, INC.

AMERICAN LEGION POST 248 INC. is transferring low power FM KJUK-LP/HOOKS, TX to REDBANK BAPTIST CHURCH for no consideration.

And PALABRA DE FE is transferring low power FM KBFE-LP/BAKERSFIELD, CA to OASIS DE VIDA ARVIN.

« see more Net News