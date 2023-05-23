-
Two Translators, Two LPFMs Change Hands
by Perry Michael Simon
May 23, 2023
-
MAXIMUM IMPACT COMMUNICATIONS, INC. is selling W224AI/LOYALSOCK, PA to SALT AND LIGHT MEDIA MINISTRIES, INC. for $50,000. The primary station is listed as Christian AC WCRG/WILLIAMSPORT, PA.
In other filings with the FCC, KRML RADIO, LLC is donating K271BP/CARMEL, CA to RELEVANT RADIO, INC.
AMERICAN LEGION POST 248 INC. is transferring low power FM KJUK-LP/HOOKS, TX to REDBANK BAPTIST CHURCH for no consideration.
And PALABRA DE FE is transferring low power FM KBFE-LP/BAKERSFIELD, CA to OASIS DE VIDA ARVIN.